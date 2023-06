18 WJTS in.form: The Celestine Streetfest Promises a Saturday Full of Fun and More! (6/19/2023)

In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam sits down with Dawn Schnell and Glen Schepers, lifelong residents of Celestine, Indiana, to talk about the extensive schedule for the annual Celestine Streetfest, happening on June 24th, 2023.

To learn more about the Celestine Streetfest: https://www.celestineindiana.com