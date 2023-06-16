The 2023 Dubois County 4-H queen contest candidates have been announced
The Dubois County 4-H queen contestants will be:
- For the Miss contest: Taylor Blackgrove, Brenna Brosmer, Emma Buening, Ella Goeppner, Aubrey Luebbehusen, Hannah Schwenk, Kate Stemle, Madison Wathen, and Mya Ziegler
- For the Teen Miss contest: Bella Beckman, Olivia Bell, Amerynn Fetter, Lexi Fuhrman, and Tatum Wehr.
- For the Pre-Teen contest: Amelia Popp, Lilyana Hoffman, Sophia Harris, and Kate Schiefer.
- And for the Junior contest: Ariyana Ash, Sarah Wehr, Carli Foster, Ryleigh Thomas and Annabelle Giesler.
The Dubois County 4-H queen contest will be held on Sunday, June 25, at 3:00 PM at the Jasper High School auditorium.
All of the contestants are pictured below
