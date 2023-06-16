Thomas J. Bachman, age 92, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 5:29 a.m. on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at The Timbers in Jasper, Indiana.

Tom was born in Dubois, Indiana on July 13, 1930, to Albert and Eleanor (Seger) Bachman. He married Charlene Judy on May 5, 1956, in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper. She preceded him in death on January 10, 2020.

After graduating from Dubois High School, Tom went on to serve in the United States Army where he was stationed in Germany. There he was a radio operator on peacekeeping missions post-World War II.

Tom retired from Kimball as a machine operator. After retirement, he worked for Jasper Municipal Golf Course in the Pro Shop for 19 years.

Along with his wife, he was a faithful Christian and instilled that faith in his children. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and the V.F.W Post #673.

Family, friends and grandchildren were of utmost importance and joy for him. Sports were a big second…pitching horseshoe, bowling, playing cards, especially competitive Sheephead, and golfing, with a highlight of a hole-in-one at Sultan’s Run on his 65th birthday! He was an avid fan of the Cardinals, Hoosiers and the Colts and imparted his fun, competitive spirit onto the kids and grandkids.

He is survived by one son; Steve Bachman (Sara), Washington, IN, three daughters; Donna Deen, Jasper, Linda McNeel (Douglas), Madison, WI, Shari Weidenbenner (Tim), Ireland, five grandchildren; Andi Weidenbenner (Luke Beemer), Sophie Weidenbenner, Sam Weidenbenner, Lauren McNeel, Andrew McNeel, two brothers; Eugene Bachman and Kenneth (Marge) Bachman both of Jasper, one brother-in-law; and John (Betty) Judy, Jasper.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Charlene, three sisters; Rita Schmitt, Helen Teder, and Mary Moeller, two brothers; James and Robert Bachman, and two siblings who died in infancy; William and Ruth Bachman.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Thomas J. Bachman will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper. The V.F.W. Post #673 will conduct military graveside rites.

A visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. until the 2:00 p.m. Mass time on Tuesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or to a favorite charity. Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com