The 2023 Spencer County 4-H Fair is set to take place in Chrisney at the Spencer County 4-H Grounds from Friday, June 23rd through Sunday, June 25th.

The action each day includes the typical livestock shows, but also includes numerous events and activities for all ages ranging from food and live music to a bull riding contest and football speed contest. The action begins with 4-H Chess Friday at 9 A.M. CT and concludes Sunday with the Dairy & Beef Show at 6 P.M. Live Music will be performed by EV Mae on Friday and Seth Thomas on Saturday.

Ride tickets for Friday and Saturday are $2 per ticket and parking at the Spencer County 4-H Fair is $5 each day.

The full event and activity listing is above.