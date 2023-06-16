Registration is now open for the 2023 Wettlauf 5K Run & Fitness Walk.

The Wettlauf 5K Run & Fitness Walk will be held during Strassenfest in Jasper on Saturday, August 5th and the race will begin at 8:00 AM at the corner of 9th and Main Streets.

The route will be on paved city streets and will be well-marked and policed as well as have water stations and mile splits.

While supplies last, participants will receive a unique 2023 Wettlauf t-shirt.

Awards will be presented to the first three places in each male and female in the 5K Run. There will also be an award for the overall winner in the male and female categories.

The 2023 male and female divisions are 0-10 years of age; 11-14; 15-19; 20-24; 25-29; 30-34; 35-39; 40-44; 45-49; 50-54; 55-59; 60-64; 65-69; and age 70 and over.

There will be no times or awards for the Fitness Walk.

The entry fee will be $20 until July 28th and $25 after.

Children 12 years of age or under may enter the race and walk for $15. Children riding in strollers are free.

Registration can be done online at runsignup.com/Race/IN/Jasper/Wettlauf5K.

Pre-registrants can pick up their packets the day of the race. Late registration can be completed the day of the race beginning at 6:30 AM.

For more information, please call (812) 639-4227.