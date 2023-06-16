A new report shows that Indiana is the 3rd best paying state toward solar panel installers in the US.

Some Americans are looking towards renewable energy sources to offset the cost of the traditional energy bill, and governments are encouraging this shift through tax incentive programs for renewable energy, such as solar power. The Inflation Reduction Act that went into effect in August of 2022, allocated a 30% tax credit on residential rooftop solar installations and it is estimated that an additional 7.5 million families will have access to rooftop solar because of it.

Although demand for the solar panel installer occupation is on the rise due to this and other reasons, compensation for the profession has yet to significantly benefit from it. The national median wage for solar panel installers was $45,230 in 2022, while the median wage for all occupations was $46,310. However, with differences in economic conditions and cost of living around the country, adjusted wages for solar panel installers can vary dramatically by location.

Nevada leads all states with the highest cost-of-living-adjusted wages for solar panel installers at $52,500 per year and states like Texas at $38,009 and North Carolina at $38,697 have the lowest wages for solar panel installers.

With Indiana at 3rd best-paying for solar panel installers they earn a median annual wage of $50,121 after adjusting for cost of living, compared to the national median of $45,230. For more information and to see the full report and statistics visit constructioncoverage.com/research/best-paying-cities-for-solar-panel-installers-2023.