The U.S. Department of Agriculture is now accepting nominations for county committee members for elections that will occur later this year.

Also, the USDA’s Farm Service Agency is unveiling a new GIS tool to make it easier for producers to participate in the nomination and election processes for county committee members.

All nomination forms for the 2023 election must be postmarked or received in the local FSA office by Aug. 1, 2023.

Elections will occur in certain Local Administrative Areas for members. LAAs are elective areas for FSA committees in a single county or multi-county jurisdiction and they may include LAAs that are focused on an urban or suburban area.

You can locate your LAA through a new GIS locator tool available at fsa.usda.gov/elections.

Agricultural producers may be nominated for candidacy for the county committee if, they participate or cooperate in a USDA program, and reside in the LAA that is up for election this year.

A cooperating producer is someone who has provided information about their farming operation to FSA, even if they have not applied or received program benefits.

Individuals may nominate themselves or others and qualifying organizations may also nominate candidates.

Producers can contact their local FSA office to register and find out how to get involved in their county’s election, including if their LAA is up for election this year. To be considered, a producer must be registered and sign an FSA-669A nomination form.

Election ballots will be mailed to eligible voters beginning Nov. 6, 2023.

To learn more about FSA programs, producers can contact their local USDA Service Center.

You can find your local USDA Service Center by visiting farmers.gov/service-center-locator.