Memorial Hospital has announced they now have direct scheduling through Memorial MyChart.

Direct scheduling provides the ability for Memorial MyChart users to request appointments and send messages to their care team.

Memorial MyChart is a new digital way to communicate with medical providers and with Memorial Hospital. 

It also offers patients personalized and secure on-line access to their health records, and now direct scheduling with direct access to request appointments and message providers.

Patients can access Memorial MyChart as an app on smartphones and mobile devices as well as on the Memorial MyChart webpage at mychart.mhhcc.org.

To sign up for Memorial MyChart visit mhhcc.org/memorial-mychart

If you have any questions or need additional assistance, contact the MyChart Patient Support Line at (812) 996-5536.

On By Celia Neukam

