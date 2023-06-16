The Kimball paper shredding day on June 15th had over 4,000 pounds of paper collected.

To celebrate Indiana’s Earth Day on June 15th Kimball’s Corporate Recycling Center held a free paper shredding day at the Recycling Center.

Nearly 50 individuals dropped off paper products to be shredded during the event.

A total of 4,481 pounds or 2.2 tons of paper, 33 pounds of Cardboard, and 116 pounds of magazines and newspapers were collected during the event.

The total between all the items collected was 4,630 pounds.

For those who missed the chance to take advantage of the free paper shredding day on the 15th, two more are upcoming this year.

These shredding days are on Friday, October 13th from 10 AM to 1 PM at St. Joe’s Church south parking lot in Jasper, and on Wednesday, November 15th, from 9 AM to 1 PM at Kimball’s Corporate Recycling Center located at 1550 Power Drive in Jasper.

The shredding days are free and open to the general public and businesses, as well as participants do not need to reside in Dubois County.

Only paper and junk mail materials including magazines, newspaper, and cardboard will be accepted for shredding. Staples and paper clips on the papers are allowed.

No cassette tapes, cd’s, computer disks, or other electronic media are accepted.

The shredding day at St. Joe’s Church will have a limit of 100 pounds of paper products to be shredded per participant, while the shredding day at Kimball’s Corporate Recycling Center has no limit on the amount of paper products brought in.

For more info on the shredding day at St. Joe’s Church call 812-482-6866; and for info on the shredding day at Kimball’s Corporate Recycling Center, call 812-634-3388.