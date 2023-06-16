The Indiana State Police Capitol Police Section is now accepting applications.

Individuals interested in beginning a career as a Capitol Police Officer can find more information and apply online at in.gov/isp/career-opportunities/capitol-police/.

The website provides a detailed synopsis of the application process and information on additional career opportunities with the Indiana State Police Department.

Applicants can also contact a recruiter at isprecruiting@isp.in.gov.

Applications must be submitted by 11:59 PM EST on Wednesday, July 5th.

Basic Eligibility Requirements and consideration factors for a Capitol Police Officer are:

You must be a United States citizen.

You must be at least 21 years of age when appointed as a police employee.

You must meet a minimum vision standard, corrected or uncorrected, of 20/50 acuity in each eye and 20/50 distant binocular acuity in both eyes.

You must possess a valid driver’s license to operate an automobile.

You must be a high school graduate as evidenced by a diploma or general equivalency diploma.

And you must be a merit law enforcement officer with the Indiana Law Enforcement Tier I or Tier II Certification with a minimum of one year of continuous service as of August 4th.

The four-week academy begins on Tuesday, September 5.

Effective July 1, the new starting salary for a Capitol Police Probationary Officer will increase to $62,327 a year. After the first year of employment, the salary will increase to $64,472.

The Indiana State Police Capitol Police Section also offers a health care plan, including medical, dental, vision, and pharmacy coverage for current and retired employees and their families. The State maintains short-term and long-term disability plans for full time employees after six months of continuous employment. As an Indiana State Police Capitol Police Officer, you are automatically enrolled in the Public Employees Retirement Fund, and the State will contribute to your retirement account.