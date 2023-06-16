The Indiana Department of Workforce Development has released May of 2023’s workforce report

Indiana’s unemployment rate in May stands at 3.1%, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

By comparison, the national unemployment rate for May stands at 3.7%.

In addition, Indiana’s labor force participation rate held at 63.6% for May, remaining above the national rate of 62.6%.

Indiana’s total labor force, which includes both Hoosiers employed and those seeking employment, stands at 3,426,738 – an increase of 3,399 from the previous month.

Private sector employment in Indiana decreased by 2,300 jobs over the last month, but still resulted in a gain of 66,500 jobs from this time last year.

Indiana’s May private employment stands at 2,837,600. Industries that experienced job increases in May included:

Professional and Business Services increased by 2,100

Private Educational and Health Services increased by 1,100

And Financial Activities increased by 300

As of June 1, 2023, there were 124,313 open job postings throughout the state.

In May, 14,478 unemployment insurance claims were filed in Indiana.

The IDWD encourages individuals looking for work, training or career information to visit in.gov/dwd/job-seekers.