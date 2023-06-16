The Heartland Half Marathon registration prices will soon increase

The 11th annual Heartland Half Marathon, scheduled to happen on Saturday, September 16, in Ferdinand, will have most of its registration fees increased on Monday, June 26th.

The registration fees are as follows:

Half Marathon: $60 from now until June 25th. The fee will increase to $70 starting June 26th, and then again to $80 on August 14th until race day.

5K: $25 from now until June 25th. The fee will increase to $30 on June 26th until race day.

Team Challenge: $30 per person/$120 per team until June 25th. Then the fee increases to $35 per person/ $140 per team until race day.

Kids Fun Run: $20 until August 13th; $25 starting August 14th until race day.

The Kids Fun Run will kick-off the weekend activities on Friday, September 15 with a 1.1 mile fun run for the kids through 18th Street Park. The Half Marathon, 5K & Team Challenge will take place Saturday.

The Heartland event supports the community with 90% of the proceeds being split between two benefactors; the Phillip R. Dawkins Heart & Vascular Center and Girls on the Run Southwest Indiana.

The remaining 10% goes into the DC Multisport Endowment for succession planning of the organization and future charitable donations.For more info or to register for the Heartland Half Marathon, 5K, Team Challenge, or Kids Fun Run visit www.heartlandhalfmarathon.com.