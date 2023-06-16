Latest News

ISP Capitol Police Section Now Accepting Applications Indiana DWD Released May 2023 Workforce Numbers Heartland Half Marathon Registration Pricing Soon Increasing on June 26th Local School District Awarded Digital Learning Grant Request for Assistance Locating Suspect

(Ferdinand, IN) Michael Oeding, 65, of Ferdinand passed away Thursday, June 15th at Scenic Hill At The Monastery in Ferdinand. Michael was born on February 15, 1958, in Huntingburg to James N. and Margaret Aleen (Bromm) Oeding.

Michael retired from Masterbrand and also worked for The Indiana Department of Transportation for several years. He was a graduate of Heritage Hills High School. He enjoyed raising cattle and loved spending time out in the fields attending to them. He loved watching sports, especially Indiana University Basketball.

Surviving are one daughter, Emily Oeding of Ferdinand, and one son, Cole Oeding of St. Meinrad. One sister, Susie (Aaron) Berg of Ferdinand, and one brother, Steven Oeding of Ferdinand. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation for Michael Oeding will be Thursday, June 22nd at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand from 5:00 until 8:00 PM. Cremation was chosen for disposition. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.

On By Joyce Murrell

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post