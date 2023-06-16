(Ferdinand, IN) Michael Oeding, 65, of Ferdinand passed away Thursday, June 15th at Scenic Hill At The Monastery in Ferdinand. Michael was born on February 15, 1958, in Huntingburg to James N. and Margaret Aleen (Bromm) Oeding.

Michael retired from Masterbrand and also worked for The Indiana Department of Transportation for several years. He was a graduate of Heritage Hills High School. He enjoyed raising cattle and loved spending time out in the fields attending to them. He loved watching sports, especially Indiana University Basketball.

Surviving are one daughter, Emily Oeding of Ferdinand, and one son, Cole Oeding of St. Meinrad. One sister, Susie (Aaron) Berg of Ferdinand, and one brother, Steven Oeding of Ferdinand. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation for Michael Oeding will be Thursday, June 22nd at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand from 5:00 until 8:00 PM. Cremation was chosen for disposition. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.