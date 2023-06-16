(Dubois County, IN) The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) recently announced the recipients of funds awarded through the Digital Learning Grant program. Congratulations are in order to Southwest Dubois County School Corporation for being included in this round of honorees.

The Digital Learning grant aims to provide Hoosiers an opportunity to fortify practices that blend education and virtual learning, such as bringing new teachers to the field, Universal Design for Learning, Assistive Technologies, and Digital Literacy.

IDOE offers this program to Hoosiers in an effort to support families with innovative programs, events, and professional development. Their goal is to maximize quality education by blending learning and virtual environments with educational technology.

Congratulations to the faculty and staff of Southwest Dubois County School Corporation for all the hard work invested in making this assistance possible for their students.