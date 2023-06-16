(Santa Claus, IN) Judith “Judy” Ann Peters, 83, of Santa Claus, Indiana, formerly of Fairfield, Illinois, passed away at 5:50 p.m., Tuesday, June 14, 2023, at Scenic Hills at The Monastery in Ferdinand, IN with family by her side.

She was born May 18, 1940, in McLeansboro, Ill., to Paul and Edna (Shaffer) Seng. She married Charles Peters on June 27, 1959, at the First Christian Church in McLeansboro, Ill.

She was co-owner of Charles W. Peters & Sons Trucking, The Dinner Bell Cafe, and was a founding co-owner of Family Roots Nursery, Inc. Judy spent most of her years as a nurse for several different doctors and as Director of Nursing for nursing facilities. Judy was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Huntingburg and most recently attended the Holland United Methodist Church. She was a 50-plus-year member of The Order of Eastern Star and a 50-year member of Daughters of the Nile. She enjoyed spending time with family, especially her grandchildren; tending to flowers, and most of all cooking anything anyone wanted, especially sweets.

Judy was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and son, Charles Paul Peters.



She is survived by three children, Bryan (Wanda) Peters of Fairfield, IL, Julie Ann O’Connor of Murphysboro, IL, Aaron (Andrea) Peters of Holland, IN; daughter-in-law, Debbie Peters of Corydon, IN; grandchildren, John, Elizabeth, Bryce, Emma, Andrew, Blake; one sister, Paula (Tim) Slipp of Wichita, KS; two brothers-in-law, Laverne “Pete” (Judy) Peters of Dahlgren, IL, James (Sharon) Peters of Smithland, KY; nieces, nephews, cousins and special friend, Delbert Vaal.

Funeral services for Judy Peters will be held on Monday, June 19, 2023, at First Christian Church McLeansboro, Illinois at 1:00 P.M. CDT (2:00 P.M. EDT). Brother Bryan Peters will officiate the service with burial to follow in IOOF Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 18th from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. EDT at Nass and Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg, IN, and also from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. CDT (11:00 to 2:00 p.m. EDT) at the church prior to the funeral service. Memorial contributions may be made to Daughters of the Nile or the wishes of the family. Condolences may be shared at www.nassandson.com