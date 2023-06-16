(Dubois County, IN) Public assistance is being sought by the Dubois County Sheriff’s Department to help locate 41-year-old Michael W. Crow Jr. Crow is wanted on a Level 6 Felony Warrant for Failure to Register as a Sex or violent offender.

Michael Crow Jr. is white, stands 5’11” tall, and weighs 175 pounds. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Crow is being asked to contact the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office at (812)482-3522 or the Communications Center at (812)482-9211. Tips can also be given anonymously on the Dubois County Security Center app.