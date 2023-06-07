A Daviess County nursing care community has earned a Bronze Commitment to Quality Award.

Prairie Village Nursing and Rehabilitation in Washington has been recognized by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living as a 2023 recipient of the Bronze Commitment to Quality Award.

This award was given to Prairie Village for its commitment to improving the lives of residents through quality care.

The award program honors providers across the nation that have demonstrated their commitment to improving quality of care for our nation’s elders and individuals with disabilities.

Statewide there were 145 communities recognized with this special distinction.

The award will be presented during the 2023 AHCA/NCAL Convention and Expo in October.

For more information about The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living visit www.ahcancal.org.