The Indiana State Fair announced some of their 2023 list of performers.

The performances will be a part of the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage’s schedule.

All shows at the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage are free with paid fair admission and seating is first-come first-serve.

All performances mentioned will start at 7:30 p.m.

The Free Stage performers at the Indiana State Fair includes:

Clint Black on Friday, July 28

Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure on Sunday, July 30

Keith Sweat on Wednesday, August 2

TobyMac on Sunday, August 6

THE TAYLOR PARTY: TAYLOR SWIFT NIGHT on Saturday, August 12

And Buddy Guy: Damn Right Farewell on Friday, August 18

The 2023 Indiana State Fair is scheduled to open on Friday, July 28 and runs through August 20.

For more information, visit www.indianastatefair.com or follow the Indiana State Fair on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.