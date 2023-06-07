The Indiana Board of Education has approved new academic standards.

Streamlined K-12 Academic Standards in English/language arts, mathematics, social studies, science and computer science were approved by the Indiana State Board of Education.

The adoption of these prioritized standards follows the Indiana Department of Education’s statutorily-required work to update standards in key content areas to align with the essential skills and traits necessary for students to be successful after high school graduation.

Soon the IDOE will provide updated guidance, resources and professional development for educators as they prepare to operationalize these streamlined standards.

IDOE will also work alongside educators on the statutorily-required realignment of Indiana’s Learning Evaluation and Readiness Network assessment to reflect the updated standards, no later than March 1, 2025.

In addition to the streamlined standards in English/language arts, mathematics, social studies, science and computer science, SBOE also approved new integrated STEM standards, health and wellness, physical education and fine arts standards and early learning standards.