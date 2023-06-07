The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has issued Air Quality Action Days for today and tomorrow, June 8th.

The Air Quality Action Days are for all Indiana counties due to high particulate readings from Canadian wildfire smoke.

Due to north to northeast winds, this particulate matter is expected to continue traveling through Indiana, possibly causing Air quality to continue to be impacted beyond Thursday.

IDEM is encouraging everyone to help reduce PM2.5 particles by making changes to daily habits. They suggest that you can by:

Avoid burning wood in fireplaces or wood-fired boilers and any other unnecessary fires

Reduce activity time outdoors to reduce unhealthy exposure to PM2.5 and avoid exercising near busy roads

Combine errands into one trip

Avoid using gas-powered recreational vehicles

Keep your engine tuned, and don’t let your engine idle

And conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the thermostat to 70 degrees or lower

PM2.5 particles are composed of microscopic dust, soot, and liquid that settles deep into the lungs and cannot be easily exhaled. People at risk are particularly vulnerable after several days of high PM2.5 exposure.

To learn more about PM2.5, view current and forecasted conditions or sign up for air quality alerts, visit SmogWatch.IN.gov.