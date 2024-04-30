The Jasper Public Library has announced its list of events taking place in May 2024.

Family Storytime – Tuesdays at 10am

Genealogy Help Desk – Tuesdays – 10am – 4pm

Study and Chill for Teens and Tweens – Wednesdays at 3:30pm – Teens and tweens are invited to come and do their homework/study in a safe environment with dedicated space just for them. Tired of studying or done with your homework? Join for one of their chill options: crafts, STEM, or games. Snacks will be provided.

Curiosity Café for Teens – Thursdays at 4pm – Teens will enjoy a variety of different activities each week including: snacks, crafts, and games.

Knot Just Knitting – Wednesday, May 1st, 11:00am to 12:30pm – This group will meet on the 1st Wednesday morning of each month to enjoy knitting, crochet and other needlecrafts. Bring your needlecrafts and come share tips, hints and conversation.

Baby Storytime – Thursday, May 2nd, 10:00am to 11:00am – Parents and caregivers are invited to join for some fun stories, rhymes, songs, and sensory play at the library. This is an excellent way to introduce your child to early literacy. It’s also a perfect opportunity for you and your child to enjoy socialization with others. No sign up is needed.

Teen Advisory Board – Thursday, May 3rd, at 6pm – The Jasper Public Library Teen Advisory Board is a member-only group. The purpose of the group is to allow teens to have a say and a part in the teen programming and materials at the library. If you are interested in joining, feel free to join for a meeting. Capacity is limited to 12 members. The group meets on a monthly basis on the first Thursday of each month.

Cinco De Mayo Party – Saturday May 4 at 10am & 1pm – Families are invited to join for a fun Cinco De Mayo party with some music, games, crafts, and more. Sign up is required.

Homeschool Connections End of School Party – Monday, May 6 at 1pm – Join all of your teachers as they celebrate the end of the school year. We have loads of fun planned. Registration is required.

Bingo and Coffee – Friday, May 7 at 6pm – All adults and teens are invited to join for bingo and coffee. There will be prizes for winners. This is a free event. No registration is required.

Craft of the Month (Grades K & Up) – Wednesday, May 8 at 6pm – Kids in grades K and up can make a Mother’s Day sign for someone special in their family. They can paint or decorate how they would like. Sign-up is required.

Afternoon Book Club – Thursday, May 9 at 3pm – Join for the Afternoon Book Club. New members are always welcome. Stop by the Information Desk at the Library to pick up the book club monthly read anytime. They encourage all Adult and Young Adult readers to join at any time.

Lonnie Bedwell Presentation – Thursday, May 9 at 6:30pm – Renowned adventurer and motivational speaker, Lonnie Bedwell, will share his remarkable journey of triumph over adversity. In this captivating program, Lonnie will inspire and empower audiences with his compelling stories and invaluable insights, proving that resilience knows no bounds. Lonnie will take the stage to share his personal journey of overcoming blindness and defying expectations. Lonnie has climbed Mt. Everest, Mt. Kilimanjaro, summited several of North America’s highest mountains, rock climbs, and is an avid downhill skier when he has time away from roofing work in his hometown of Duggar, IN.

LEGO Robotics – Saturday, May 11 at 2pm – For those ages 8 and up. Join in to build LEGO robots using the LEGO WeDo Boost and Mindstorms sets. Start with the LEGO WeDo and eventually work your way up to the LEGO Mindstorms. Parents are strongly encouraged to participate.

Spring Beaded Keychain Craft – Tuesday, May 14 at 6pm – Adults and teens are invited to join in and create a beautiful beaded key chain. This is a free event that does require registration as space is limited.

Knot Just Knitting – Wednesday, May 15 at 5pm – Join every 3rd Wednesday of the month at 5:00-7:30. Enjoy the company of knitters, crocheters, and other needleworkers. Learn from others and share your skills. Open to all ages. Those under age 8 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. No registration is needed. Materials are available for beginners.

Baby Storytime – Thursday, May 16 from 10:00am to 11:00am – Parents and caregivers are invited to join for some fun stories, rhymes, songs, and sensory play at the library. This is an excellent way to introduce your child to early literacy. It’s also a perfect opportunity for you and your child to enjoy socialization with others. No sign-up is needed.

Hidden Gems & Landmark Restoration in Indiana – Thursday, May 16 at 6pm – Laura Renwick, of Indiana Landmarks will discuss restoration of historical landmarks in Indiana focusing on projects near to Dubois County. Join in the conversation of what constitutes a historic building and what is necessary to restore and preserve our heritage and locations of historical importance.

Bingo and Coffee – Friday May 17 at 10am – All adults and teens are invited to join for bingo and coffee. There will be prizes for winners. This is a free event. No registration is required.

Adventurescapes – South Africa – Tuesday, May 21 from 6:00pm to 7:30pm – All adults and teens are welcome to join an adventure escape. They will explore a different country each month. Use senses to travel and enjoy a new destination. The adventure will include crafts, snacks, and spices of the region. Registration is required for this free event.

STEM for Preschoolers (Ages 3-6) – Wednesday, May 22 at 6pm – Kids will enjoy learning all about the 5 senses with fun activities, such as taste testing. Sign up is required.

STEM Toy Free Play – Friday, May 24 at 10am – Join in for a morning of exploring all of the fun STEM toys that the Jasper Public Library has to offer. What can you build, create, learn, and explore? Join in to find out. This is a free event that requires no registration. It is a drop in style event, and you can stop in any time during the event to play.

Farmers Market Storytime – Saturday, May 25 at 10am – Everyone is invited to join the library Farmer’s Market Storytime. Look for them at 10:00 A.M. on select Saturdays. If the weather is inclement, they will have story time in the programming room.

Summer Reading Kick-Off Celebration – Tuesday, May 28 at 10am – Join the library as they kick off their Summer Reading Program. There will be a giant inflatable slide, bubbles (including the wands that make GIANT bubbles), sidewalk chalk, games, and popsicles all for free. Celebrate the first day of Summer Reading and grab your reading logs.

Evening Book Club – Tuesday, May 28 at 6pm – Join the discussion. Stop by the Library and check out a copy of this month’s book selection from Library staff. New members are always welcome.

Create & Chill – Wednesday, May 29 at 10am – All teens and tweens are invited to join for a morning of crafting and snacks.

Game Changers – Wednesday, May 29 at 4pm – All teens and tweens are invited to join for Game Changers. They will meet together with different community organizations to discuss ways that you can better yourself or change the world. Each session will feature a fun activity and snacks. This is a free event that requires no registration.

Family Bingo – Friday, May 31 at 10am – Join in for Family Bingo all summer long. Each Bingo will have 3 special rounds that will allow you to win bonus prizes. Everyone will win at least one prize

For programs that require registration, register on the library event calendar at jdcpl.us or call 812-

482-2712.