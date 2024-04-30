The Daviess-Martin CISMA (Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area) and the Washington Conservation will soon be hosting a volunteer Weed Wrangle to help control invasive plants in the city of Washington.

The Weed Wrangle will take place Saturday, May 18th, from 10 AM to Noon at the Washington Conservation Club, located at 350 W 150 S Washington, IN. Volunteers will learn how to identify and remove invasive shrubs and vines such as Honeysuckle, Privet, Burning Bush, and Wintercreeper.

RSVPs are not required, but volunteers should come prepared with sturdy shoes and work gloves. Water will be provided, along with hand tools for pulling and cutting shrubs. Volunteers may also bring their own loppers or hand saws. Minors must be accompanied by an adult, and have a waiver form signed by a parent/guardian. No prior experience is needed to volunteer.

If you have any questions contact Emily Finch by email at Emily.Finch@in.nacdnet.net, or by phone at 812-329-0048.