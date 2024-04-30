Purdue Extension and Ferdinand Library will be hosting a workshop for homeowners and the general public on the upcoming joint emergence of the 13 and 17-year cicada in the Midwest.

The workshop will take place on May 14th, 2024, starting at 6:30 PM EST at the Ferdinand Library, located at 112 East 16th Street in Ferdinand.

Participants will learn about both the emerging “Brood XIII” and the “Brood XIX” periodic cicada and their life cycles, potential damage to trees and landscaping, effects on pets, and even cicada recipes. For those curious about the cicada recipes, they have said cicada tastes like shrimp, but with subtle overtones of boiled peanuts or asparagus.

The event is open to the public, and there is no charge to attend. For more information email kjeck@purdue.edu or call (812)482-1782.