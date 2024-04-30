Castle Knoll Amphitheater has announced its 2024 Inaugural Season Finale Concert will have HAIRBALL return for a second consecutive year on Friday, September 27, 2024, with gates opening at 5:30 PM and the show starting at 7 PM. Special guest Super Bee will also perform.

Hairball is a Rock & Roll experience you won’t soon forget. Vocalists Kris Vox, Dave Moody, and Drew Hart will lead the band through a 2+ hour, mind-blowing, and drop-dead accurate homage to some of the biggest arena acts in the world. Van Halen, KISS, Motley Crue, Queen, Journey, and Aerosmith are but a few of the acts fans will see brought to life. These Rock & Rollers pride themselves on nailing some of the most memorable licks and chops of all time while adding their own style and flare that they’ve cultivated over decades of tireless performing.

SUPER BEE is a Hemi-Powered Rock and Roll Machine based out of Louisville, KY that rolls in with a Boogie Van packed with high-octane jams. SUPER BEE’s exhilarating, unique brand of high-octane classic rock and charged live shows have quickly earned them a reputation as one of the most exciting and sought-after acts to emerge from the famed Derby City music scene in recent times.

A ticket presale occurs on Tuesday, April 30th, from 9 AM until 11:59 PM ET. This presale requires a password to make a purchase. To receive the password, sign up for the Castle Knoll Amphitheater newsletter at CKAMP.com. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, May 1, at 9 a.m. ET.



There are two tiers of tickets available: VIP GA and Standard GA. VIP GA includes access to the area closest to the stage and Standard GA is hillside/lawn seating. ADA seating is also available. Guests can bring small folding chairs and blankets into the venue, but seats are not provided.

To purchase tickets visit etix.com/ticket/p/75473214/hairball-with-super-bee-paoli-castle-knoll.

