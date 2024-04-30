The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a road closure for State Road 70 in Perry County.

Beginning on or around Monday, May 6, crews will close State Road 70 in Perry County between Tiger Road and Urban Road. This closure will allow for a pipe replacement project. This project is expected to take a week to complete, depending on the weather.

The official detour for this project is State Road 66 to State Road 62 to State Road 37. Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure.

Stay Informed

Motorists in Southwest Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions, and traffic alerts any time via: