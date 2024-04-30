A crash on Interstate 64 westbound at mile marker 45.5 in Warrick County has caused injury and disruption to traffic. A dump truck veered off the road, igniting a fire in the wooded area.

Emergency services are on scene, including Pigeon Township and Lynnville Fire Departments, and have the fire under control. The driver of the truck has been transported to the hospital for treatment.

Despite the incident, the westbound driving lane remains open, though caution is advised for motorists in the area.