In May 2023, 3 Jasper Police Department Detectives became task force members of the Indiana ICAC (Internet Crimes Against Children). This affiliation has opened the door for JPD to be able to properly identify and bring to justice these individuals associated with these types of criminal activities.

JPD investigates a wide variety of criminal acts including, Homicides, Rapes, Child Molestation, Child Exploitation, Child Pornography, Human Trafficking, Identity Deception, and thefts. They have utilized the NITV Federal Services CVSA tool’s technology to assist us with these investigations since 1990. Since 1988, NITV Federal Services, have set the standard in the truth verification industry. Their goal is to support clients with scientifically proven technology and training methods that have capabilities far beyond any historical truth verification products or applications. Approximately 2,800 local, state, federal, and international law enforcement agencies utilize this technology. In January 2024 JPD sent 2 detectives to CVSA school where they became Advanced Examiners.

With the uptick in investigations and better technology available, it was felt there was a need to upgrade our current CVSA II to a CVSA III.

JPD applied for and was awarded a grant of $7015.50 from O.U.R. Rescue, to assist with the purchase of the new CVSA III.

Operation Underground Railroad is a nonprofit organization dedicated to combatting child sexual exploitation and human trafficking.

Operation Underground Railroad’s mission is to fight human tracking and exploitation by supporting law enforcement with forensics equipment, training sponsorships and ESD K9s.

JPD would like to thank O.U.R. Rescue for their generous donation. They encourage anyone interested in their mission to visit their website at OURRESCUE.ORG.