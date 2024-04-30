Danny R Schwoeppe passed Friday April 26th, 2024 at the age of 56. Danny, born August 2nd, 1967 in Huntingburg, IN to James and Adeline (Lindauer) Schwoeppe, married his wife of 29 years, Linda Hoppenjans, in November 26, 1994 in the St. Meinrad Catholic Church.

Dan leaves behind his loving wife Linda (Hoppenjans) Schwoeppe; 3 wonderful children, Alexis, MacKensie and D’artagnan and one grandson Amari Reign Schwoeppe; 2 sisters, Vicki Wiederkehr (s/o Phillip Andrews) of Huntingburg, IN. Gloria Olberding (husband Eddie) of Leopold, IN and 11 nieces and nephews.

Dan is a graduate of Heritage Hills High School and attended Ivy Tech in Evansville, IN studying Computer Science. Dan proudly served, is a US Navy Veteran, and is a member of the St Meinrad K of C. Professionally, he was a Real Estate Broker and owns Southern Indiana Realty. Previous career paths included Upholsterer at Best Chairs for many years, and various Sales roles with Sternberg Automotive and LAN.

Dan will long be remembered for his big smiles, fun loving, and easy going ways. He loved his family, cherished his grandson, and was passionate about his camping, bourbon, and being either on 2 wheels or 4 wheels in a Jeep with his family and friends all around him.

Dan leaves behind a tribe of faithful friends and a devoted family where his laid back spirit was felt and appreciated by all. His spiritual church always involved his friends and family on the weekends, making memories and laughs and enjoying the outdoors. His zealous conviction to life and sharing it especially with those he loved, will be sorely missed, and cherished by all who knew him.

Danny was preceded in death by his parents.

Services will be held at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand, IN Wednesday May 1st. Visitation from 2 pm – 8 pm EDT and Christian Services at 7:30 pm. Services to be conducted by Deacon Jay VanHoosier, Danny’s classmate from Heritage Hills HS class of 1985 and a lifelong friend. A Celebration of Life for Danny will be held at a later, to be determined date