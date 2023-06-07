Dennis T. “Whitey” Kluesner, age 70, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 3:50 a.m. on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at home.

Whitey was born in Jasper, Indiana, on March 4, 1953, to Othmar and Rosella (Streicher) Kluesner.

He was a 1971 Jasper High School Graduate. He served six years in the Army National Guard as a recruiter.

Whitey recently retired from Schmidt Contracting INC after many years of service.

He was a member of the American Legion Post #147, the American Legion Riders, and the Jasper Outdoor Recreation.

Whitey enjoyed riding his motorcycle, his Goldendoodle Jolene, woodworking, fishing, washing his truck, lawn care, the Tennessee Titans, and spending time with his family and grandchildren. He enjoyed his friends, especially spending time with Jay and Devon in his wood shop.

He is survived by his partner, Pam Jarvis Skinner, daughter; Shana (Ryan) Duvall, sister; Shirley Haase, brother; Ed (Nancy) Kluesner, five grandchildren; Jordan, Landon, Brandon, Jayla, and Brantley.

He is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers; Don Kluesner and a brother who died in infancy.

A funeral service for Dennis T. “Whitey” Kluesner will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper. Pastor Timothy Kraemer will officiate. A burial will be held at a later date. The American Legion Post #147 will perform funeral rites.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the funeral home on Saturday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family.

