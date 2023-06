No parking will be allowed between US231 and Jackson Street on Monday.

Due to a water main replacement project on 2nd Street, there will be no parking between US231 and Jackson Street on Monday, June 12. A temporary water main and services will be installed to ensure water services are not disrupted.

For more information, contact Rachel Steckler, City of Huntingburg Director of Community Development at (812) 683-2211 or by email at rsteckler@huntingburg-in.gov.