Latest News

Huntingburg Dumpster Site to be Closed Tuesday June 13th Senators Including Braun Introduce Act to Help People with Life Threatening Diseases Invasive Species Awareness Coalition has Multiple Upcoming Events Jasper Community Arts Celebrating Juneteenth at Thyen-Clark Cultural Center Holcomb Proclaims June 5th-11th Summer Food Service Program Week

From The WJTS Vault: Arts & History Field Tapes from the Dubois County Museum (2005-2006)

Raw footage, with original company slates and details providing what the tape encompasses for multi-use on our television broadcast, WJTS 27. Part 1 includes the Quilt exhibit from 2005, Part 2 includes the event: “World War II Victory Day” from 2005, and Part 3 is the multi-part exhibition of “Heritage Days” from 2006.

Digitized via VHS tape.

For more “blast-from-the-past” moments presented by 18 WJTS, check out our website: https://wjts.tv/category/news/from-the-wjts-vault/

On By Kaitlyn Neukam

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post