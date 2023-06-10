From The WJTS Vault: Arts & History Field Tapes from the Dubois County Museum (2005-2006)

Raw footage, with original company slates and details providing what the tape encompasses for multi-use on our television broadcast, WJTS 27. Part 1 includes the Quilt exhibit from 2005, Part 2 includes the event: “World War II Victory Day” from 2005, and Part 3 is the multi-part exhibition of “Heritage Days” from 2006.

Digitized via VHS tape.

