Police across Indiana will be looking out for impaired drivers around Independence Day.

Law enforcement agencies across the state will take part in the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement mobilization to educate motorists about the dangers and consequences of impaired driving.

From June 30 until July 8, officers will be increasing patrols with the primary goal of preventing tragedies around the July 4th holiday.

In Indiana, it is illegal to drive with a BAC of .08 or higher. In addition, drivers under 21 with a BAC of .02 or higher are subject to fines and a license suspension for up to one year.

Impaired driving includes more than just alcohol. Drugs and even some over-the-counter medications can also cause impairment, slow coordination, judgment and reaction times on the road. For more information on impaired driving, visit www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving.