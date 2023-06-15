The Indiana Secretary of State is reminding Hoosiers to look out for our elderly

In recognition of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day on June 15th, The Indiana Secretary of State’s Office reminds Hoosiers to be on the lookout for signs of elder financial abuse, including potential exploitation and scams.

The Securities Division of the Secretary of State’s Office tips on how to help protect senior citizens are:

To establish a trusted contact on all accounts. A trusted contact may be a family member, attorney, accountant or another third-party that can confirm an investor’s current contact information, respects their privacy, and knows how to handle the responsibility.

Shred all paperwork containing any documents containing personal information.

And if someone calls you or threatens you with arrest or harm unless you pay them via wire transfer or gift card, hang up immediately.

For more resources or if you suspect possible senior financial exploitation, contact The Indiana Secretary of State’s Securities Division at securities.sos.in.gov or call 317-232-6681.