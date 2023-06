The Jasper Street Department has announced a road closure

Starting Monday, June 26th, the Dubois County Highway Department and the Jasper Street Department will be closing 47th Street between US231 and Portersville Road.

This project will last 4 weeks depending on weather conditions.

Local motorists are asked to use 36th Street and Portersville Road as a detour.

The detour for truck traffic will use US231 and SR56.