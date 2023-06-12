Latest News

The Jasper Police Department is hosting a Public Community Safety Day

This free event will take place on Wednesday, August 30th, from 4:30 PM – 7:30 PM at the Uebelhor & Sons Toyota Field located at 788 W 12th Ave in Jasper.

The family-friendly event will give the public an opportunity to meet and hang out with Dubois County Public Safety Personnel.

At the Safety Day there will be free food and a kids zone, as well as activities and events such as K-9 demos, fire obstacle course, an interactive vehicle display, lifeline landing, airsoft station, water balloon fight, and more.

The Safety Day is free and all are welcome to attend.

