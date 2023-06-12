The Indiana American Legion has announced details on the upcoming Legacy Run.

The event is a group ride open to roadworthy motorcycles and trikes only, not including slingshots, that will begin in six different starting locations throughout the state and then gather at Post #64 in Indianapolis.



The ride’s date is Saturday, July 15th, and will happen rain or shine.

This group ride is open to all American Legion Family members as well as the general public.



Registration is $50 per person and all proceeds from this ride will go to the American Legion Legacy Scholarship Foundation.

Pre-registration is available and closes July 1, at 11:59pm.

Those who pre-register will receive a T-shirt and patch.



Registration on the day of the ride is available with cash or by card by scanning a QR code on your smartphone.

For more details or to pre-register visit: indianalegion.org/alr-legacy-run