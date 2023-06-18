The 18 WJTS Talentspiel is set to return to the Jasper Strassenfest this year.

This talent show will take place Saturday, August 5th, at 6PM at The Main Stage during the Jasper Strassenfest.

As long as acts are Family-Friendly, any kind of entry is allowed in the Talentspiel, such as any unique talent, performance, or ability to showcase.

All entrants will have a time limit of 5 minutes or less for their performances and entry is limited to 16 entries.

Participants will compete for prizes of First Place receiving $100, Second Place receives $75, and Third Place receives $50.

Final places will be determined by a panel of judges and judging will be based on Stage Presence, Originality, and Overall Performance.

Applications are available online at https://wjts.tv/strassenfest-talentspiel-2023-entry-forms/, and in-person at the WJTS studio, located at 458 3rd Avenue, Jasper IN, select retailers or at the Jasper Chamber of Commerce.

Entries are due by July 28th.

For questions, contact Kaitlyn Neukam of 18 WJTS-TV, by phone at (812) 482-2727 or by email at production@wjts.tv.