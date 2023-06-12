(Dubois County, IN) Each year an independent third-party assists MasterBrand with selecting up to 10 deserving, dependents of its associates across the nation who will receive scholarships. We would like to join the MasterBrand family in congratulating this year’s local honorees.
Brayden Beck, Ethan Pierce, and Natilee Wahl, of Huntingburg, join Celetine’s Alexis Hawkins along with Aubrey Hostetter, Hadley Rumbach, and Taryn Schmitt, of Jasper, as this year’s MasterBrand Dependent Scholarship recipients.
Academic achievement, community involvement, and extracurricular activities are used to evaluate applicants to select the recipients. Each of these $1,000 awards is renewable for up to three years in support of the students’ transitions into college and trade school.
A complete list of the recently awarded ten scholarships, as well as the future plans for our local students, can be found below.
Additional 2023 MasterBrand Dependent Scholarship recipients include:
Alec Erbse of Richmond, IN, is the stepson of Paula Erbse, who is based in Indiana. Alex is graduating from Centerville Sr. High School and intends to major in Political Science at Indiana University-Bloomington.
Sara Lynn Loucks of Forest, VA, is the daughter of John Loucks, who is based in Virginia. Sara Lynn is graduating from Jefferson Forest High and plans to study Journalism while attending the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Bailey Northcutt of Hoschton, GA, is the daughter of Paul Northcutt, who is based in Georgia. Bailey is a senior at Lanier Christian Academy and is set to study Business at the University of Georgia.