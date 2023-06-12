(Dubois County, IN) Each year an independent third-party assists MasterBrand with selecting up to 10 deserving, dependents of its associates across the nation who will receive scholarships. We would like to join the MasterBrand family in congratulating this year’s local honorees.

Brayden Beck, Ethan Pierce, and Natilee Wahl, of Huntingburg, join Celetine’s Alexis Hawkins along with Aubrey Hostetter, Hadley Rumbach, and Taryn Schmitt, of Jasper, as this year’s MasterBrand Dependent Scholarship recipients.

Academic achievement, community involvement, and extracurricular activities are used to evaluate applicants to select the recipients. Each of these $1,000 awards is renewable for up to three years in support of the students’ transitions into college and trade school.

A complete list of the recently awarded ten scholarships, as well as the future plans for our local students, can be found below.

Brayden Beck of Huntingburg, IN, is the son of Bradley Beck, who works at the Jasper, IN facility. Brayden is a senior at Forest Park Jr-Sr High School and plans to study HVAC at Ivy Tech Community College. Ethan Pierce of Huntingburg, IN, is the son of Stephanie Pierce, who is based at the Jasper, IN office. Ethan is graduating from Forest Park Jr-Sr High School and plans to major in Biology at Purdue University.

Natilee Wahl of Huntingburg, IN, is the daughter of Joe Wahl, who works at the Ferdinand, IN plant. Natilee is a senior at Southridge High School and is majoring in Architecture at Ball State University. Alexis Hawkins of Celestine, IN, is the daughter of Krista Knies, who works at the Ferdinand, IN plant. Alexis will graduate from Northeast Dubois High School and is planning to major in Animal Sciences at the University of Kentucky.

Aubrey Hostetter of Jasper, IN, is the daughter of Heather Nesbitt, who works at the office in Jasper, IN. Aubrey is a senior at Northeast Dubois High School and plans to major in Engineering at the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology. Hadley Rumbach of Jasper, IN, is the daughter of Justin Rumbach, who works at the Jasper, IN office. Hadley is a senior at Jasper High School and intends to major in Biochemistry at Purdue University. Taryn Schmitt of Jasper, IN, is the daughter of Janelle Schmitt, who works at the Jasper, IN office. Taryn is graduating from Jasper High School and plans to study Nursing at Purdue University.

Additional 2023 MasterBrand Dependent Scholarship recipients include:

Alec Erbse of Richmond, IN, is the stepson of Paula Erbse, who is based in Indiana. Alex is graduating from Centerville Sr. High School and intends to major in Political Science at Indiana University-Bloomington.

Sara Lynn Loucks of Forest, VA, is the daughter of John Loucks, who is based in Virginia. Sara Lynn is graduating from Jefferson Forest High and plans to study Journalism while attending the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Bailey Northcutt of Hoschton, GA, is the daughter of Paul Northcutt, who is based in Georgia. Bailey is a senior at Lanier Christian Academy and is set to study Business at the University of Georgia.