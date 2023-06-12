Latest News

Jasper Police Set to Host Public Community Safety Day Indiana American Legion Announces Legacy Run Group Ride 18 WJTS Talentspiel Will Return to the Jasper Strassenfest This Year MasterBrand Awards Dependent Scholarships American Legion Post of Indianapolis Donates $50,000 to National Emergency Fund

An American Legion Post in Indiana donated $50,000 to the National Emergency Fund.

On June 6th, American Legion Post #355, located in Indianapolis presented a check of $50,000 to the National Emergency Fund at their national headquarters.

This comes after another recent donation of Post #355’s to NEF in early April of $5,000.

The NEF in thanks presented to the post’s members a certificate of appreciation, Troiola pen, challenge coin and lapel pin as well as a print of the “Legacy and Vision” Legion centennial lithograph signed by Commander Troiola.

The money donated will help with the NEF with their mission of providing financial assistance to American Legion Family members and posts when disasters such as hurricanes, tornadoes, earthquakes and wildfires strike.
To learn more about the National Emergency Fund and what they do visit www.legion.org/emergency.

On By Celia Neukam

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post