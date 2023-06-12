An American Legion Post in Indiana donated $50,000 to the National Emergency Fund.

On June 6th, American Legion Post #355, located in Indianapolis presented a check of $50,000 to the National Emergency Fund at their national headquarters.

This comes after another recent donation of Post #355’s to NEF in early April of $5,000.

The NEF in thanks presented to the post’s members a certificate of appreciation, Troiola pen, challenge coin and lapel pin as well as a print of the “Legacy and Vision” Legion centennial lithograph signed by Commander Troiola.

The money donated will help with the NEF with their mission of providing financial assistance to American Legion Family members and posts when disasters such as hurricanes, tornadoes, earthquakes and wildfires strike.

To learn more about the National Emergency Fund and what they do visit www.legion.org/emergency.