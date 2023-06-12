Latest News

Jasper Police Set to Host Public Community Safety Day Indiana American Legion Announces Legacy Run Group Ride 18 WJTS Talentspiel Will Return to the Jasper Strassenfest This Year MasterBrand Awards Dependent Scholarships American Legion Post of Indianapolis Donates $50,000 to National Emergency Fund

The schedule has been announced for this week’s Ferdinand Heimatfest.

The fest will take place on Friday, June 16th and Saturday, June 17th, around the Ferdinand Community Center Grounds.

Friday will start off the fest with events and activities including the Dubois County Rotary Club’s Cornhole Tournament, a Magician, Pong Contest, and Eighty-Sixt performing on the Main Stage.

Continuing on Saturday the fest’s activities and events will include a 5K Run and Walk, Kid’s Fun Run, Co-Ed Volleyball Tournament, Car, Truck, and Bike Show, 3 on 3 Basketball Contest, Horseshoe Tournament, Kidde Pedal Pull, Silly Safari, and Studebaker performing on the Main Stage.

Both days the fest will have Food Booths and a Beer Garden open as well as a Family Fun Zone with activities such as Face Painting and a Balloon Artist.

For a full rundown of the fest activities and when they will take place visit ferdinandheimatfest.com.

On By Celia Neukam

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post