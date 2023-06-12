The schedule has been announced for this week’s Ferdinand Heimatfest.

The fest will take place on Friday, June 16th and Saturday, June 17th, around the Ferdinand Community Center Grounds.

Friday will start off the fest with events and activities including the Dubois County Rotary Club’s Cornhole Tournament, a Magician, Pong Contest, and Eighty-Sixt performing on the Main Stage.

Continuing on Saturday the fest’s activities and events will include a 5K Run and Walk, Kid’s Fun Run, Co-Ed Volleyball Tournament, Car, Truck, and Bike Show, 3 on 3 Basketball Contest, Horseshoe Tournament, Kidde Pedal Pull, Silly Safari, and Studebaker performing on the Main Stage.

Both days the fest will have Food Booths and a Beer Garden open as well as a Family Fun Zone with activities such as Face Painting and a Balloon Artist.

For a full rundown of the fest activities and when they will take place visit ferdinandheimatfest.com.