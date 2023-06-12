(Warrick and Pike Counties, IN) The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) has announced an upcoming closure to State Road 61, near Lynnville, that will begin on or around Monday, June 19th, 2023.

At that time crews will close State Road 61, between State Road 68 and State Road 64 through Pike and Warrick Counties, to perform maintenance operations on the roadway. Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure; however, the official detour has been designated as I-64 to State Road 161, to State Road 64.

Officials say the closure will take place on weekdays between 7:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. and, weather permitting, conclude at the end of June. Updates to this project, other road closures, and traffic alerts can be accessed at any time by visiting INDOT social media pages or by using the TrafficWise app.