(Spencer County, IN) Around 9:15 on the night of Wednesday, May 31st, 2023, Indiana State Police Trooper Lauer was patrolling US 231 in Spencer County and saw a black Ford Explorer traveling 78 miles per hour in a posted speed limit zone of 60 miles per hour. Lauer initiated a traffic stop on the Explorer and identified the driver as 38-year-old Oscar Herberto Carillo Sanchez of Owensboro, Kentucky.

Lauer noted that Sanchez was showing signs of impairment and was met at the scene by Trooper Villaneuva. Standard field sobriety tests were given to Sanchez and the driver failed. With children under 18 years old present in the vehicle, further investigation found Sanchez to have a blood alcohol content of .167%.

Oscar Sanchez was then arrested for a Level 6 Felony OWI with a Passenger Less Than 18 Years of Age, Class A Misdemeanor BAC over .15%, and two Class B Misdemeanors for OWI and Operating a Vehicle Without Ever Receiving a License.