(Warrick County, IN) Senior Trooper Curtis Blunk and Trooper Adam McBeth were patrolling State Road 161, in Dubois County, around 9:30 yesterday morning when they were stopped by a concerned person who spoke with Trooper Blunk. The concerned citizen informed the troopers of a green Dodge pickup truck nearby with a male driver slumped over behind the wheel. Troopers located the vehicle near Interstate 64 and noted the driver, later identified as 40-year-old Steven L. Ball of Velpen, was breathing but asleep.

At that time Trooper Blunk observed a plant material and metal grinding device in Ball’s lap and ordered the driver out of the vehicle to be placed in handcuffs.

A search of Steven Ball’s truck located suspected marijuana and glass smoking pipes. Troopers searched the man and found a small bag of a crystal-like substance in Ball’s pocket. Steven Ball was arrested without further incident and transported to the Warrick County Jail for a Level 6 Felony Possession of Methamphetamine, Class B Misdemeanor charge for Possession of Marijuana, and a Class C Misdemeanor Possession of Paraphernalia.

Steven Ball is currently being held on bond.