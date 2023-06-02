EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (June 1, 2023) Prairie Farms kicked off Dairy Month in a big way by partnering with 30 Feeding America® food banks to donate 85 pallets of milk, which is over 346,000 milk servings. The donation honors the cooperative’s dairy farm families for their essential role in providing milk and dairy products to American families for 85 years. The June 1st donation coincides with the kickoff of National Dairy Month and World Milk Day. National Dairy Month started in 1937 to promote drinking milk and has since become an annual tradition to celebrate the dairy industry’s contributions to the world. World Milk Day was established in 2001 by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) to recognize the importance of milk as global food and to celebrate the dairy sector.

For more information on all dairy month activities visit: prairiefarms.com/dairymonth.