(Jasper, IN) The City of Jasper’s Department of Community Development & Planning has provided a few updates on the Courthouse Square Infrastructure & Revitalization Project after Tuesday’s meeting with contractors.

The construction crew is continuing to pour the remaining curbs and sidewalks in the Southwest quadrant along Main Street. The decorative paving crew will begin installing pavers next week. The alley east of The Astra is closed for reconstruction. The alley north of The Astra is open. Asphalt paving in the Southwest quadrant is planned for the week of June 19th. Staging for construction in the Southeast quadrant would begin soon afterward. Lighting poles for placement around the fire pit should arrive in mid-June. Annual flowers will be added to the above-ground planters around the swings and firepit in the coming weeks. Access to the lower level of the Courthouse on the west side is now closed to the public. The parking lot adjacent to City Hall remains available for 2-hour public parking. Foot traffic and accessibility to building entrances will be maintained at all times. The next meeting with contractor representatives is Wednesday, June 14th.

For specific construction questions, please contact the City of Jasper Engineering Department at 812-482-4255.