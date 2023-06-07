The Jasper Chamber has announced multiple free paper shredding days.

These shredding days are a chance for the general public and businesses to bring in for free paper that needs to be shredded.

Participants do not have to reside in Dubois County.

Only paper and junk mail materials including magazines, newspaper, and cardboard will be accepted for shredding.

Staples and paper clips on the papers are allowed.

No cassette tapes, cd’s, computer disks, or other electronic media are accepted.

The shredding days are as follows:

On Thursday, June 15th and Wednesday, November 15th, from 9 AM to 1 PM shredding days will be held at 1550 Power Drive in Jasper.

There is no limit on the amount of paper products brought in for recycling on these days.

And on Friday, October 13 from 10 AM to 1 PM at St. Joe’s Church south parking lot in Jasper.

This shredding day will have a limit of 100 pounds of paper products to be shredded per participant.

For more info on the June and November days, call 812-634-3388; or for info on the October date call 812-482-6866.