(Holland, IN) The town of Holland has issued notice to water and sewer customers who live South of Jackson Street, through 10524 South 720 West, of a boil order that will be effective until Friday.

Customers in this area may also notice low water pressure due to a water line repair. Residents in the affected area will be informed of their boil order status with hangers placed on their homes.

Officials say the boil order for those who are within the aforementioned perimeter will be in place until Friday.