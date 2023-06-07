(Jasper, IN) Just before 2:30 yesterday afternoon the Jasper Police Department responded to a personal injury accident in the area of St. Charles Street and Truman Road.

Officials say 70-year-old Deborah Ford, of Huntingburg, was Southbound on St. Charles Street while 80-year-old Judith Heidorn was westbound on Truman Road. Each driver was stopped at their respective stop signs at the intersection of St. Charles Street and Truman Road when Ford did not see Heidorn’s vehicle in the intersection, and the front of Ford’s vehicle collided with the right side of Heidorn’s vehicle.

Deborah Ford’s 2008 Buick sustained $10,000 in damages and the driver was transported to Memorial Hospital with complaints of leg pain. The 2016 Toyota Highlander driven by Judith Heidorn received damages in the amount of $5,000; however, that driver did not receive medical treatment.

Memorial Hospital Ambulance Services and Sternberg’s assisted the Jasper Police Department at the scene.