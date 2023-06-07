(Dale, IN) The American Health Care Association (AHCA) and the National Center for Assisted Living (NCAL) annually recognize American Senior Communities (ASC) organizations for their commitments to improving their residents’ lives with quality care. Willowdale Village, in Dale, has been named a 2023 Bronze – Commitment to Quality Award recipient to be included in the 10 Hoosier ASC communities that earned the special distinction this year.

The National Quality Award Program nationally honors providers who demonstrate their commitment to improving quality care for our nation’s elders and individuals who have disabilities. Trained experts evaluate the rigorous three-level process and continue to review organizations against a set of nationally-recognized standards for excellence.

Newly-inducted providers embark on their quality improvement journey at the Bronze level, aimed at helping the organization develop an organizational profile with essential care elements in mind. Applicants on this level must demonstrate their ability to implement these plans in a sustainable way before trained examiners determine if the provider has met Bronze-level criteria demands.

Willowdale Village will be presented its Bronze – Commitment to Quality Award at the ACHA/NCAL Convention and Expo in Denver, Colorado, from October 1st-4th, 2023. As a Bronze recipient, the provider may now move forward to the Silver – Achievement in Quality award criteria.