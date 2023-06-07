(Jasper, IN) Delbert L. Angerer, age 90, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 3:27 p.m. on Monday, June 5, 2023, in St Charles Health Campus in Jasper, Indiana.

Delbert was born in Dubois, Indiana, on November 28, 1932, to Henry and Cornelia (Krodel) Angerer. He married Florence “Topsy” Kreilein on April 27, 1955, at St. Joseph Catholic Church.

He was a graduate of Dubois High School. He then served in the Army at Fort Riley, Kansas.

Delbert retired from JOFCO. He was a bartender at the American Legion and Yaggis Restaurant for many years.

He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and the American Legion Post #147.

He was an avid fan of the Indianapolis Colts, IU, and the Jasper Wildcats.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Florence “Topsy” Angerer, Jasper, two daughters; Nancy (Kenny) Zirkelbach, Evansville, Janet (Robert) Duncan, Ferdinand, three sons; Mark Angerer, Jasper, Brian (Dennifer) Angerer, Huntingburg, Steve (Kara) Angerer, Eckerty, eight grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and three step-great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by an infant sister.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Delbert L. Angerer will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, June 9, 2023, in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper. The American Legion Post #147 will perform military graveside rites.

A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church. Condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.